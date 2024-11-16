‘We Love You and Miss You So Much’: Diddy’s Kids Honor Late Mom Kim Porter on Her Sixth Death Anniversary

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' twin daughters with Kim Porter are remembering their mother on the sixth anniversary of her death. Porter died of lobar pneumonia at age 46 in 2018.

Jessie and D'Lila Combs took to Instagram on Friday, November 15, to honor their mom. "We can't believe it’s been six years without you," the girls began in the caption of a post featuring the model and actress holding them as children. "We think about you every single second of the day. We love you and miss you so much, words can’t even explain," they added.

The sisters continued, "We wish you were here with us, but we know your spirit will be around forever!! We love you, Mommy."

Porter also welcomed son Christian with the Bad Boy Records founder. Prior to that, she had a son, Quincy, with her ex, Al B. Sure. Diddy, however, adopted Quincy when he was just 3 years old.

Quincy also penned a touching tribute to Porter on Instagram, sharing a throwback picture of himself with her. "Here’s a rare photo of me with my Mom and Dad. I miss you every day," he wrote. Notably, Quincy's upload nowhere featured his dad, initially leading his followers to question his caption, but soon, they concluded it was the Star actor's shade to his absent biological father.

Besides Jessie, D'Lila, Christian, and Quincy, Diddy—who is currently incarcerated at Brooklyn’s notorious MDC on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering—is also a father to son Justin Combs and daughters Chance and Love Combs, all from different mothers.

Last month, all of his seven children presented a united front to express support for their dad by releasing a statement slamming the “absurd” allegations against him.

The kids said in the statement that the ordeal has devastated their family to no end and that it was a result of people judging them and their father based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives circulating on social media.

“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way,” the children conveyed to their father, expressing hope that the judicial system would side with the truth in the end.

Diddy was arrested on September 16 from a NYC hotel. He has applied for bail multiple times since then, but the judges overseeing his case have denied him any relief. He is expected to remain behind bars until his scheduled trial on May 5, 2025.

The rapper has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

