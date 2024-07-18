Selena Gomez Celebrates Emmy Nominations With Cake; Posts Thank You Note on Instagram

Selena Gomez expressed her excitement on Instagram after receiving an Emmy nomination. In her story, she expressed her gratitude: “I’m honored and insanely grateful for this. Thank you for giving me Mabel.” This is a significant moment for Gomez, as it is her first Emmy nomination for acting.

Recognition for Only Murders in the Building

Gomez's nomination is for her role as Mabel Mora in the popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. The show, which combines comedy and mystery, continues to attract viewers. Gomez appears alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, both of whom have received nominations. This Emmy nomination recognizes Gomez's talent and contribution to the show's success.

Gomez's portrayal of Mabel Mora, a young artist skilled at solving mysteries, in the third season of Only Murders in the Building has received critical acclaim. This honor as best lead actress in a comedy series marks a new chapter in her career. She has previously been recognized as an executive producer on the show, but this is her first Emmy nomination for acting.

The series has received 21 nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards, trailing only The Bear with 23 nominations. Along with Gomez's nomination, her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short have been nominated for best actor in a comedy series for the third time. The show is up for best comedy series, its third nomination in this category.

Selena Gomez's journey from Disney star to Emmy nominee

Selena Gomez's rise from a Disney Channel star to a respected figure in the entertainment industry is inspirational. Her role in Only Murders in the Building has allowed her to showcase her versatility as an actress by portraying complex and layered characters. This Emmy nomination recognizes her growth and talent.

Only Murders in the Building has been both a critical success and a fan favorite. The show's distinct blend of humor and mystery, combined with the chemistry between Gomez, Martin, and Short, has captured audiences. The series has also received nominations for supporting actors Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep, as well as guest stars Matthew Broderick and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

The 2024 Emmy Awards ceremony will air live on ABC on Sunday, September 15, from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/5:00-8:00 p.m. PT, and will be available on Hulu the following day. The event, which will take place at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, promises to be a night of celebration for the best in the television industry.

