Serena Williams’s Fans Think She Is Not Over Her Ex Drake; Find Out Why

Serena Williams is making headlines again. However, this time it's not because of her grand achievements in sports but because her fans think the highly acclaimed tennis personality has not moved on from her ex, Drake.

The rumors recently surfaced after Serena Williams performed the Drake Diss at the Super Bowl LIX alongside Kendrick Lamar during the halftime show. Following which people started thinking that her actions raised major red flags in her marriage.

Fans now think that Serena Williams sharing dance steps with Kendrick Lamar in the song that happens to be a diss of her former romantic interest has a personal meaning.

This comes as she had a low-key affair with the Rich Baby Daddy rapper back in the day, thinking that her performance during the recently held Super Bowl LIX might be her throwing shade at Drake. According to fans, Alexis Ohanian must be worried about her performance and its implication on their marriage, as per Inquisitr.

Meanwhile, Orna and Matthew Walters, who happen to be a duo of highly acclaimed dating coaches, have not agreed on these rumors by fans. Per the coaches, “Love is messy and doesn’t stay inside the lines.”

As per the authors of Getting It Right This Time: Break Free from Your Hidden Blocks to Lasting Love, who spoke to Nicki Swift, one could feel happy in their current relationship and still “feel the pangs of rejection from a past love.”

Reports suggest that Serena Williams and Drake were in a relationship back in 2011 and had even reignited in the year 2015. However, her relationship timeline somewhat overlaps, as she had met Alexis Ohanian in May 2015, which was just a few months before Serena Williams was caught kissing the Laugh Now, Cry Later artist.

It is crucial to know that Drake even dissed the husband of Serena Williams, stating that their affair was a meaningful one.