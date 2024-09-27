Shailene Woodley’s Divergent Co-Star Kate Winslet Gave THIS ‘Crucial’ Advice Early In Her Career; Read On To Find Out

Shailene Woodley recently revealed how she received crucial advice from Kate Winslet, with whom she worked on the 2014 dystopian sci-fi movie Divergent. Woodley recalled that Winslet's advice helped her understand that she didn't need to change herself to meet others' expectations and it encouraged her to embrace her true self, which had a lasting impact on her. Read on further to know more details!

ALSO READ: ‘I Couldn’t Walk’: Shailene Woodley Recalls Having Mysterious Health Issues Amidst Shooting For Her Divergent Film Series

Shailene Woodley recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she discussed her latest limited series, Three Women, in which she plays the character of Gia. In addition, while promoting her series, she also recalled the sage advice she received from her Divergent co-star Kate Winslet early in her career for navigating Hollywood.

Woodley began by expressing that she felt fortunate to have had people who, from a young age, showed up in her life in a genuine, "truthful, and pure way." Barrymore then asked the actress, "Did Kate Winslet actually, was she someone who was, like, a good sounding board for you?" to which she replied, "Beyond. I mean, you guys, she's so, not to overuse the word real, but she's just real," adding that Winslet is who she is, and is not afraid to be who she is and that the actress has done the hard work.

ALSO READ: Kate Winslet Reveals Water In THIS Iconic Titanic Scene Was Only Waist-High, Says Co-star Leonardo DiCaprio Was 'Kneeling'

Barrymore added that she had recently read a quote from Winslet that resonated with her, in which the Lee actress expressed that she wished she had the same "gumption and confidence" she has now as a woman.

Advertisement

The Blended actress continued reading her quote, "As a young girl, when I came out in Titanic and, particularly men, commented on my body shape and size and how I would not have allowed that at all and I would have shut it down right there and then.' And I'm like, wow."

Shailene Woodley then shared that the cool thing about Winslet is that while she may not have taken the same approach for herself, "she did do it for me." Woodley explained that when they worked together, she was 21 and dealing with the pressures of public life, where people were constantly telling her how she should look and act, what to eat, or even to change her hair color.

She recalled how Winslet 'sat her down, held her shoulders,' and told her, "No, no, no, that's not who you are. This is the truth," adding, "She gave me that moment, and I wouldn't— I would not be who I am today without her, singlehandedly."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Three Women is now streaming on Starz.