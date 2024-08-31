Shania Twain Teams Up With Boyz II Men For Surprise Performance During On Stage 59th Birthday Celebration; See HERE

Shania Twain turned 59 on Wednesday and she decided to celebrate her birthday on stage with a special joint performance alongside R&B legends Boyz II Men. Twain's special visitor at the Las Vegas concert on Thursday included Boyz II Men members Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman. They even sang happy birthday to Shania as the audience rejoiced.

The From This Moment On singer took to social media to share a clip of her unique birthday celebrations. In the video, Boyz II Men rendered together with Twain the hit song You’re Still the One (1997), as well as I’ll Make Love to You (1994). They continued the celebration when Twain was escorted on stage with a birthday cake after the audience and the group sang Happy Birthday. They were quite grateful and thanked Twain for having called them to the stage.

In her post on social media, Twain made it clear that it aspired to be a gift for her followers, however, she was taken by surprise when Boyz II Men, Live Nation Vegas and Caesars Entertainment brought out a cake to her. She proceeded to thank her supportive spouse Frédéric Thiébaud, Boyz II Men, her loyal team, and fans all over for making her feel so cherished.

Shania wrote on twitter on Friday, "As a little birthday celebration and surprise for my fans I invited @BoyzIIMen on stage at my Vegas show last night - But what I didn’t anticipate is them, @LiveNationVegas and @CaesarsEnt surprising me with a cake!! Would you believe I hate being the centre of attention considering my career?! Thank you to my husband, Boyz II Men, my awesome crew, everyone at @PHVegas @PHLiveVegas and of course to my beautiful fans for celebrating with me. I'm feeling very loved.".

Earlier in the week, Twain posted a video montage on her social media accounts for her birthday, which contained footage of her performances synchronized to the hit song Man! I Feel Like a Woman! She expressed how thrilled she was and appreciated all the love and the birthday wishes. She also mentioned fans should come to Las Vegas again as she has more shows to do at her ongoing residency Come on Over which ends on December 14 at the Bakkt theater.

On Wednesday, Shania Twain's birthday, her husband Frédéric Thiébaud showered her with warm messages since he also turned to Instagram with an emotional message. He wrote, "Happy birthday to this amazing human being" captioning an adorable picture of the couple, all smiles on a boat, living their best lives.

