Sharon Horgan And Anne-Marie Duff Share Expectations For Latest Season Of Bad Sisters

The Bad Sister series season one was liked by many people, so it’s only natural for them to expect the same adrenaline rush and entertainment from season 2, which premiered on November 13. The show’s creator, Sharon Hogan, who also stars in it along with Anne-Marie Duff, talked about the latest season.

Horgan desired to have the same kind of vibe along with the audience’s emotional pull towards the sisters in the second season. For the unversed in the initial season, four of the five Garvey sisters plan out ways to end the life of Grace’s (played by Duff) abusive husband, John Paul (portrayed by Claes Bang). But it is Grace who ends up killing him.

While talking with The Hollywood Reporter, Horgan expressed thinking about how to give everyone a similar level of story, entertainment, and emotion and how to make it feel like season 1, but at the same time feel entirely different as well.

She desired to keep “the sort of DNA of the show, but do something unexpected.” The executive producer and director Dearbhla Walsh added, “How can we make it even better?”

Horgan further told the outlet that the central thing was dealing emotionally with the fallout of what occurred to all those sisters in the first season and how they moved ahead from that and got away with that—"until they don’t.”

Season two starts in Dublin, two years after what happened in season one. Grace has had a few moments where she got to enjoy, for example during her bachelorette party along with her backyard wedding to Ian Reilly (played by Owen McDonnell) and moments at the racetrack with her sisters. Filming those scenes was a good break for Duff herself.

She told the outlet that she enjoyed the day of the race when they put their bets on the winning horse and they went “wild.” The actress expressed loving that she got to portray a different side of Grace.

Duff further said, “Also, the wedding was a glorious couple of days. And we had everything. We had blue skies and hurricanes, and it was just classic.”

