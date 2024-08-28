She Taught Love TRAILER: Arsema Thomas And Darrell Britt-Gibson Fall In Love But Will They Have A Happily Ever After? Watch

She Taught Love’s trailer is out. Starring Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story star Arsema Thomas and The Wire alum Darrell Britt-Gibson, the flick sees romance bubble out between the two, as Britt-Gibson’s Frank Cooper, an actor, falls for Thomas’ Mali Waters, a sports agent.

“They are polar opposites whose worlds change instantly when they enter each other’s orbit. Despite their better instincts, the two are inescapably drawn to one another,” reads the film's official synopsis, “But life has a way of making its own rules, and soon Mali is forced to face an inevitable truth.”

The field is not all sunshine and roses for the two leads, as Mali is faced with questions about mortality and her death, but both strive together to build their path, even if things are destined to fall out in a short time.



Britt-Gibson served as the writer for the film, whilst directorial duties were taken up by Nate Edwards. In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Gibson discussed at length the inspiration for the plot, recalling how the depiction of women in popular media has always been one-dimensional, showcasing them as weaker than their male counterparts.

"Growing up, too many movies I saw depicted weak women, wanting and needing to be saved by a man,” evaluates the actor, additionally pointing out that in contrast, women have “saved” his life.

"So I set out to tell a story that put women, and specifically a powerful Black woman, in the lead,” he adds, concluding his message by expressing gratitude to all the women in his life that he drew inspiration from.

Edwards shed light on the filmmaking process, revealing that he had been in constant communication to deliver precisely on metrics, but said that the true beauty of film lies in the fact that you can let it show itself to you. "Understanding that this story is bigger than an individual,” he said.

Thomas, on the other hand, equates it to a love letter that is waiting to be delivered to the audience. She Taught Love comes out on Hulu on September 27 this year.

