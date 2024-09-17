Shelly Duvall's Longtime Partner Dan Gilroy Reacts After Her Emmys In Memoriam Snub; Here's What He Has To Say

Shelley Duvall’s fans are worked up about the actress not being included in the 2024 Emmys' In Memoriam segment, calling the snub by the Television Academy disrespectful. However, her longtime partner isn’t equally livid about the fact. Dan Gilroy told TMZ on Monday, September 16, that he is not upset over the actress’s omission from the segment.

Gilroy, per the publication, gave the Emmy producers the benefit of the doubt, expressing that it might have been an oversight on their part, noting that segments like these are planned way in advance.

He also told the outlet that petty matters like these are insignificant in comparison to what he and Duvall dealt with in the months leading up to her death in July. He added that he actually watched the In Memoriam segment and thought Jelly Roll’s performance, in which he paid tribute to late icons including Shannen Doherty and Richard Simmons, was great.

Not bothered by the issue being discussed, Gilroy urged Duvall’s fans not to get too troubled over it because life is too short for it. He also expressed gratitude to them, saying he knows their hearts are in the right place.

Since Duvall’s death, Gilroy says he has experienced much love and concern from her fans, who call and write to him to send their best wishes.

For those unfamiliar with Duvall’s legacy in showbiz, here’s a brief account of it.

Duvall starred in seven films—Brewster McCloud, McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Thieves Like Us, Nashville, Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull’s History Lesson, 3 Women, and Popeye—directed by her mentor, Robert Altman. She, however, became most well-known for Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, in which she dodged the ax wielded by an unhinged Jack Nicholson.

Her resume also included F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Bernice Bobs Her Hair for PBS, Frankenweenie, Home Fries, and Jane Campion’s The Portrait of a Lady. Suburban Commando, Manna From Heaven, and more.

Besides her acting career, Duvall gained recognition as the head of her own production company, Think Entertainment, which created two-time Emmy-nominated children’s programs for cable television.

Duvall died in her sleep of complications from diabetes on Thursday, July 11, at her home in Blanco, Texas. “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately; now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” Dan Gilroy, her partner since 1989, said at the time.

