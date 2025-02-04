Sherri Shepherd Mocks Jaden Smith’s Transylvania Castle Look He Wore at Grammys 2025

Sherri Shephard recently made fun of the young Jaden Smith’s look that he wore at the Grammy Awards 2025. The Brian Banks actress called out the black castle helmet that the son of Will Smith had worn at the prestigious awards ceremony.

During her Monday episode, she exclaimed how Smith donned a neat Louis Vuitton suit and then wore a castle on his head with it. While an image of Jaden Smith was put onscreen, during the segment of her talk show, Shepherd could also be seen shaking her head.

“Jaden is walking around the Grammys the whole time with a whole zip code on his head!” Sherri Shephard stated, as she further went on to reveal that the headpiece was designed by Abodi, which happens to be a fashion brand from Transylvania. Further adding to her words, the Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa voice-over actress went on to explain that she did not believe the place had “fashion designers” and that it was only filled with “vampires, werewolves, and Frankensteins.”

“I didn’t even know Transylvania was a real place, I swear to [God],” she explained herself.

While Sherri Shephard made fun of Jaden Smith’s look, she even tried the same herself, as Shephard wore a similar black castle for her Wear It Up or Tear It Up fashion segment. The comedian also exclaimed that while the headpiece of the Karate Kid actor cost him $4600, her director, Michael Lee Scott, did a makeshift version of the same hat with the help of construction paper, glitter, and glue, too, only for $4.99.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t only Jaden Smith who was made fun of; Shepherd also poked at the look Ye and Bianca Censori wore to the recently held Grammys.