‘She's Completely Integrated': Jon Gosselin Says Current Girlfriend Is In Touch With His Ex-Wife Kate And Estranged Kids

Former television personality Jonathan Keith Gosselin, popular as Jon Gosselin, has complicated family dynamics. In a recent development, he has revealed that his current girlfriend stays in touch with his family.

While he is not on speaking terms with them, his current girlfriend Stephanie Lebo is in touch with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin and their eight children. Let’s take a look at what Gosselin has to say about his family dynamics and how they work.

How does the surprising line of communication work?

As Gosselin appeared on the Dom Nati Show on Thursday (July 18), he said, “Everything seems copacetic,” regarding the equation. He continued that there is very little casual interaction between Stephanie and his estranged family.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star explained, “They just said ‘Hi’ or something like that… like ‘Hey, I’m with your daughter’ or ‘Hey, you’re with my daughter.’”

Regarding his kids’ interaction with him, Gosselin said that it might just be easier for them to speak with a third person who is completely integrated into my life in light of everything that happened. “Maybe it’s just easier to talk to someone that’s with me but not me,” he said.

Jon Gosselin’s current family dynamics

Two of Gosselin and Kate’s children, 20-year-olds Hannah and Collin, live with him while the other six live with their mother. All of them have also spoken to Lebo “once or twice.” He explained, “It’s not like a full on conversation, more of an introduction.”

Gosselin also mentioned that Kate thinks of his current relationship as a “long term” one and maybe that is why she wants to know Lebo better as she will be influencing her children’s lives. “Maybe she's just concerned, but it happened.”

Additionally, Gosselin revealed that he intends to propose to Stephanie before Thanksgiving. He shared that they would like a small, private wedding at first, followed by a bigger celebration. Gosselin also highlighted that all of his children will receive wedding invitations, even despite the strained ties.

“I don’t see why they wouldn’t get an invite. Whether they come or not, that’s going to be up to them since they’re adults now and can make their own adult decisions.”

Jon Gosselin and Kate’s relationship

TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8, which ran from 2007 to 2017, helped Gosselin and Kate gain popularity. The show followed the couple as they tried to raise their unexpectedly big family, which consists of sextuplets Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel, as well as 23-year-old twins Mady and Cara. After Gosselin and Kate divorced in 2009, the program was relaunched as Kate Plus 8. After their divorce, Kate was given primary care of their small children. However, in 2018, Gosselin was given custody of Hannah and Collin.

