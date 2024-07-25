Shiloh Jolie's Attorney Says She's 'Merely Following Legal Process' After 'Painful Events'; Details Inside

The attorney representing Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Peter Levine, speaks out on behalf of his client and provides insight regarding the recent controversy of the change of last name from Pitt. Short Bio Shiloh, who only turned legal on May 27, decided she wanted a new name on her birthday and filed for it On May 27 through the legal resources which included the publication of the name change in the Los Angeles Times.

However, it was pointed out by Levine that the media should exercise a lot of restraint especially while covering such matters that encroach on the privacy of the individual. He explained that Shiloh did not read a statement that the child no longer wanted to be called Perez; in California, Shiloh had to make an announcement of her new name, like any other person who had changed his/her name. The LAPD stated that the publication in the Los Angeles Times was merely a formal procedure rather than a message from Shiloh to the world.

Legal Expert explains Shiloh Jolie’s name change process: Standard procedure and legal requirements

The comments made by Levine fall in tandem with others made by legal expert David Glass, who was interviewed by PEOPLE about the name change process. Glass revealed that Shiloh had to go to the newspapers to say that she wanted to change her name, which he admitted was part of the legal process. Pursuant to California laws she needed to file a formal petition with the court and the court notice stating the hearing left to run for four weeks before the date of hearing and send a written notice of hearing to both the parents.

Glass pointed out that, as a rule, such petitions do not pose any problem and are approved unless the individual in question has certain legal problems, such as a record of crime. He also stated that even if a parent could petition to reverse the name change based on child, consent/guardianship abuse, once Shiloh is out of her minor, she can change it as she wants.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s name change amidst reports of Brad Pitt’s limited interaction with children

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has chosen to alter her moniker at a time when there are stories making rounds regarding her father Brad Pitt’s relationship with his kids. A July 2017 update revealed that Pitt barely communicates with his elder children and though he enjoys visitation rights with the minor ones, he was separated from Jolie in 2016. The couple's six children include Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

A source shared that while Pitt's interaction with his younger children has become more limited recently due to his filming schedule, Jolie has most of the time with the kids, as per their agreement.

Following Shiloh's name change petition, another source revealed that Pitt is aware and upset about the development. The actor, who is reportedly distressed by the estrangement from his children, is described as deeply saddened by the situation, even as he finds happiness with his partner, Ines de Ramon. Despite the difficulties, it's noted that Pitt continues to love all his children and that the entire process has been challenging for the family.

