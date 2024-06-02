Sky High Director Unveils Why Sequel Never Happened; These Stars Could Have Returned

Almost twenty years ago, Sky High, a beloved family-friendly superhero movie, was released by Disney's Buena Vista Pictures Distribution banner. Despite receiving good reviews, it only made slightly over twice its $35 million budget at the box office, taking in a modest $86.4 million. In spite of its initial reception, the film has gone on to become a renowned cult classic.

Disney looked for the possibility of exploring for a follow-up and a spin-off series after the initial popularity, and work had also begun. But both the projects never came to reality. To give fans a taste of what might have been, the film's director, Mike Mitchell, recently revealed that some of the original concepts for these projects were produced.

Sky High director discusses plot details for scrapped sequel

Fans of the 2005 superhero comedy Sky High may be disappointed to learn that a planned sequel never quite made it off the ground. However, director Mike Mitchell, recently behind the helm of Kung Fu Panda 4, has shed light on what could have been.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the director shed light on the fate of Sky High 2. It was confirmed that the original cast members were to reprise their roles, and the plot would have revolved around the former students now working as teachers at a collegiate superhero institution.

Mitchell mentioned, "All the original kids would be back again, including Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun). That was one of his first films," referring to Braun's character in the popular HBO series Succession. He continued, "Mary Elizabeth Winsted as Royal Pain, Kurt Russell would have to be back as well... We figured all the kids are now grown up and they're all university teachers at a place called Save U. You just take all that fun and we bring it from the high school into the college years. It would be such a blast."

Mitchell remarked how much he enjoyed making the original movie and found similarities between it and his latest project, Kung Fu Panda 4, talking about their blend of humor and action. "I was a huge fan of that film as well," he admitted. "I've never had so much fun working on something... Those films are similar in that way."

He added that he loves such films where one does not need to get funny, rather one "get to really have fun and also insane action."

Sky High sequel was never made, but what the director has been saying about the movie, it gives us spark to imagine what our favorite teenage superheroes would have done after honing their powers while handling their college life simultaneously.

Can we ever get the Sky High Sequel?

Sky High was written by Paul Hernandez, Bob Schooley, and Mark McCorkle and directed by Mitchell. It revolves around Michael Angarano's character, Will Stronghold, a teenager whose parents are superheroes and who has been sent to an airborne high school to learn how to utilize his superpowers.

More than ten years after the 2005 movie's release, Disney formally revealed in 2016 that a sequel was in development. Later, a television spinoff was said to be in the works, but just like the movie sequel, it appears that this project has also fallen through. We have to wait and watch only whether the franchise ever gets revisited.

The cast was pretty strong and also included Kelly Preston, Steven Strait, Danielle Panabaker, Dee Jay Daniels, Kelly Vitz, Jake Sandvig, Will Harris, Kevin Heffernan, Lynda Carter, Dave Foley, and Bruce Campbell.

