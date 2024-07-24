Sofía Vergara Shares Rare Photo Of Boyfriend Justin Saliman As The Couple Enjoys Their Vacation In Italy: See Here

As most Hollywood celebrities soak up the summer sun before the gloomy days of fall and freezing winter set in, Instagram is filled with striking pictures. Actress Sofía Vergara recently posted a rare photo of her boyfriend, Justin Saliman, relaxing during their Italian getaway on July 23, 2024.

In the post, simply captioned with a red heart emoji, Vergara looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging yellow sundress as she posed sitting on a chair indoors, flashing a big smile.

The highlight, however, came when her surgeon boyfriend appeared in the next photo, smiling at the camera while lounging on a sofa bed on a draped outdoor deck. In a second post, Vergara shared more vacation snaps, giving her fans a glimpse of their summer trip.

More about Sofía Vergara's boyfriend, Justin Saliman

Vergara began dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman after her divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello, following seven years of marriage in 2023. The couple was first linked when they were photographed together in October 2023 at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills for Kim Kardashian's birthday celebration. Since then, they’ve been spotted on several occasions enjoying quality time together.

According to Hola, the Hollywood star recently went Instagram official with Saliman, expressing her love and appreciation for him after her divorce. A source close to her mentioned that Saliman ticks all the boxes for Vergara as the ideal man.

Advertisement

“He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes her feel safe, and he’s not an actor,” the insider added, noting that their relationship has grown stronger, especially after Saliman took care of Vergara following her surgery, as reported in Hola.

More on Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Vergara and Manganiello married in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015. According to PEOPLE, the actress cited the age difference as a key reason for the failure of their marriage. “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she explained.

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” she openly confessed.

While her ex-husband has moved on and is now dating actress Caitlin O’Connor, things seem to be getting serious between Vergara and Saliman as well.

Advertisement

Before her relationships with Saliman and Manganiello, Vergara was married at 18 to her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez. They have a son named Manolo, who was born in Colombia on September 16, 1991. The couple called off their engagement and split in 1993.

ALSO READ: ‘Forever in Our Hearts’: Amy Winehouse Remembered As Foundation Marks 13 Years Since Her Death