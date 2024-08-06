Solar Opposites Season 5 Unveils New Trailer: Plot, What to Expect, Release Details & More

Solar Opposites' new season will be returning to Hulu with Season 5 of the animated series later this month. It introduces a new dystopian side story, The Wall, which has been running alongside the main events since Season 1. The trailer for Season 5 teases the next twist in the story of Cherie (Christina Hendricks) and Montez (Carlos Alazraqui), who escape The Wall with their baby Pezlie and new ally Montez. They find trouble in the society of the Yard, and the sci-fi chaos adds to the fan-favorite addition to the show.

Solar Opposites season 5 release date

Executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel, and produced by 20th Television Animation, Solar Opposites Season 5 will be making its debut on August 12th with Hulu. The series which focuses on the adventures of the Solar Opposites, has been teasing a new story called The Yard since the end of the fourth season.

The series follows the development of societies and massive changes that occur as the characters move from The Wall to their backyards. The trailer for Solar Opposites Season 5 reveals that Cherie and those who escaped in the fourth season face new challenges as they start their new lives in the backyard. Despite initially appearing to be happy, the trailer for Season 5 reveals otherwise.

The trailer for the upcoming season introduces the characters Jesse and Yumyulack, who notice the Wall's diminished state compared to Season 1. The show follows the death of many citizens and the struggle for survival in a hellish society. After stealing Pezlie from Sister Sisto, Cherie and Montez find peace in their backyard.

However, the Yard appears to be better with resources and no tyrannical rulers. However, a power grab occurs when sprinklers are turned off, leaving everyone without water. The survivors face another battle for survival and freedom, turning the show into a thrilling Mad Max: Fury Road experience.

The first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con previews The Duke, also known as Ringo, returning from the ground alive. Season 5 may see him fighting for the good side instead of ruling with an iron fist. The Wall storyline continues with Korvo, Terry, Yumyulack, and Jesse. Season 5 promises a Season 1-style meltdown from Korvo, romance between him and Terry, school struggles for Jesse and Yumyulack, and sci-fi problem-solving.

Hulu teases what to expect from the new season of Solar Opposites as such, "'Solar Opposites' centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. On season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values."

According to Hulu, Solar Opposites was the most watched program and the most watched Hulu Original comedy show premiere on the platform, following its debut on May 8, 2020, to May 12, 2020. According to Nielsen, Solar Opposites was the 10th most streamed original series across all platforms in the United States during the week of March 22 to 28, 2022, and the 7th during the week March 29, 2021, to April 4, 2021.

According to Whip Media's viewership tracking app TV Time, Solar Opposites was the 4th most anticipated returning television series of July 2022, and the 7th most streamed original series across all platforms in the United States during the week ending July 24, 2022.

A brief about Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites centers around Korvo, Terry, Jesse, and Yumyulack, a family of aliens who crash land on Earth and are forced to stay there, often disagreeing on whether this is a good thing. The family comes from Planet Shlorp, an advanced alien world that sent out one hundred ships, each carrying 2 adults and their replicants, to colonize new planets shortly before their home planet was destroyed by an asteroid.

The show features parallel storylines, the most prominent of which follows a society of humans shrunk by the replicant Yumyulack and imprisoned in a terrarium known as the Wall. Starting in the third season, another storyline follows a group of intergalactic corrupt police officers, known as the SilverCops, that routinely arrest and brutalize Shlorpians fleeing from the destruction of their homeworlds.

