Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to make their fans feel special and here's a cute proof: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the beloved couple of Bollywood, enjoy a mammoth amount of stardom. While the actress is currently in India shooting for her South venture, a video of Desi Girl and her husband Nick Jonas from New York with a fan is making waves online.

A fan page by the name of Patty Cardona shared a video featuring Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with a fan. In the video clip, we can see the elated fan recording the video while PeeCee flashed a bright smile waving at the camera and Nick stylishly flashed a victory sign.

The text on the video read, "Look who I bump into... New York is full of stories Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas thanks for quick little video" followed by a folded hand and a hug emoji. Meanwhile, the fan page revealed in the caption that the video of the couple is from a few weeks back while they were in New York.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been happily married for over six years now. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on January 15, 2022, through surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for SS Rajamouli's directorial in Odisha. It was on Tuesday that the actress posted glimpses of scenic locations on her social media while she joined the team for the second schedule of the film. The upcoming venture also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key roles.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Rajamouli is in the process of making his upcoming film the biggest spectacle of Indian Cinema. According to sources close to the development, SS Rajamouli’s next is deeply rooted in Indian history and is also aided with mythological elements.

A source shared, “The core conflict of the jungle adventure unfolds in Kashi, and the makers are looking to recreate the land of Shiva in Hyderabad, as it’s logistically difficult to can a film of this scale at real locations.”

Meanwhile, an official announcement of SSMB 29 is expected to be made in the next few months, and the film is confirmed for a Summer 2027 release.