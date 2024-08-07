Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Divorce: A Complete Timeline EXPLORED

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made headlines when they got married, becoming one of the most celebrated couples in the Hollywood film industry. However, when news of Sophie and Joe's divorce surfaced, many hearts were broken. They tied the knot in 2019, and while everything seemed smooth, they even welcomed two daughters of their own.

Celebrating life with their daughters, Willa and Delphine, the marriage of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner eventually came to an end. There has been a lot that happened during Sophie and Joe's divorce.

September 5, 2023 — Joe Jonas officially files for divorce

A piece of breaking news came from Today that Joe Jonas had filed for dissolution of marriage with Sophie Turner in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The outlet had reported the documents obtained from the court.

As per the petition, "The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." While the documents showed that both Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had signed up for prenup, it even asked that the custody of their two daughters should spilt between the parents, “in the best interests of the minor children."

September 6, 2023 — Joe and Sophie issue a statement

The news of Sophie and Joe's divorce was confirmed by the couple the very next day. Taking to Instagram, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas uploaded a post on Instagram that read, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

Back then Page Six even reported the words of an anonymous source who stated that the divorce was the last resort for Joe.

"He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls," the insider stated.

September 9, 2023 — Joe Alludes to the divorce at the Jonas Brothers concert

While performing at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, with his brothers and band Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas made a first public statement about the divorce.

Till then Joe Jonas's divorce had become a big news. Touching the points he stated, “It’s been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it.”

While talking to the crowd at the concert, he further went on to thank everyone who poured their love and support, while also stating, “Me and my family love you guys."

September 20, 2023 — Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift have a girl's night out

While the news was still fresh, Sophie Turner was spotted having dinner with Taylor Swift in NYC. Swift who had dated Joe for a brief period of time was seen accompanying the Game of Thrones actress for dinner at Via Carota in New York.

September 21, 2023 — Sophie sues Joe

Sophie and Joe's divorce took a new turn when Sophie Turner filed legal documents that read that Joe was "unlawfully keeping their children in New York City", as per Cosmopolitan.

The document even read that the X-Men: Apocalypse actress wanted Joe to bring the kids back to England which was their permanent home as per the court documents.

As per TMZ, it was revealed that Sophie Turner had somehow agreed that the kids would go on tour with Joe while he was with his band Jonas Brothers. The deal also stated that Turner would go and collect the kids from New York, however, the actress alleged in her documents that the Cake by the Ocean singer "refused to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother."

September 25, 2023 — Legal filing declares children must remain in New York

PEOPLE then reported that the new court filing stated the kids of the two celebrities, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, should remain in New York. The document also stated that both parties had agreed upon the decision that stated the children would remain in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, including New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

October 3, 2023 — Court sets custody trial date

This time, Sophie and Joe's divorce was given a date. A New York judge declared that the couple was heading towards a trial for Sophie’s legal filing against Joe Jonas on January 2, 2024.

October 10, 2023 — Legal filing clears Sophie Turner to spend time with children

Page Six reported that the court documents showed that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s children would be able to stay with the actress from October 9 to October 21. The report also stated that the children would be able to travel from the US to the UK in that timeframe.

After October 21, the girls would be staying with Joe Jonas till November 2. As per the documents, the kids of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, would spend Thanksgiving with Joe and celebrate Christmas with Sophie Turner.

May 15, 2024 — Sophie Turner describes the divorce announcement period

After a long time had passed and the news of Sophie and Joe's divorce had been somehow settled, British Vogue published the emotions of Sophie Turner, where the actor stated that the media cycle had been the “worst days of her life.”

Talking about her emotions attached to the kids, Turner also stated that she couldn't meet her kids because she was under a contract for a series in the UK.

In the article, the Dark Phoenix actress also talked about being grouped with other Jonas’ waves, “It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that’s nothing to do with him—in no way did he make me feel that—it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band.”

After Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner was seen in mind-blowing movies such as Another Me, Do Revenge, and more.

