Source Claims Ben Alleck and Jennifer Lopez Have 'Deeper Issues' to Deal With; Denies THIS Rumor

It's not Jennifer Lopez's superstar status that's causing problems in her marriage with Ben Affleck. Despite their recent separation, they remain committed to family milestones. While Affleck was in Los Angeles, Lopez celebrated their two-year anniversary in the Hamptons. The couple rekindled their romance in 2022, but deeper issues persist, rooted in their different views on fame and privacy. Affleck appears in Lopez's documentary and struggles with her openness, while she thrives on it.

What's going on between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Sources claim that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marital troubles have nothing to do with her superstar status. The couple's relationship is reportedly challenged by deeper issues, including their different views on privacy and fame.

Affleck and Lopez's two-year wedding anniversary came and went earlier this week as they spent time apart. Affleck was in Los Angeles, while Lopez was in the Hamptons with Violet, Affleck's 18-year-old daughter. Despite living separately in recent months, they put on a united front during family milestones, such as holding hands at Violet's graduation.

Lopez posted an Instagram tribute to Affleck on Father's Day, the month after Mother's Day, even though the couple wasn't together on Mother's Day. There have been no public comments about any issues in Affleck and Lopez's relationship.

How do both the stars handle fame?

Their relationship was reportedly "not in the best place at the moment" in mid-May. Other sources in the music industry said the two stars simply have different approaches to dealing with the spotlight and their public profiles.

Lopez "needs that expression, but Affleck is uncomfortable with it," which "causes tension in the relationship" as time goes on. Due to their differing approaches to fame, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez face marital challenges. Lopez is open and expressive, while Affleck is more private, leading to daily tensions despite their enduring love.

Affleck appeared in Lopez's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which aired earlier this year. "Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” the Oscar winner said in the documentary. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’”

