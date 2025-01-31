Source Reveals Kate Middleton Made ‘Inspiring Visit’ to the Children’s Hospice: ‘We Were Led by Her’

Kate Middleton had a heartwarming visit to the Children's Hospice in South Wales, built with the support of the late Princess Diana. According to those who interacted with Kate during her visit, the Princess of Wales was relaxed and welcoming in her approach.

Tracy Jones, director of family wellbeing services, showed Kate around the hospital and told People magazine that the Princess immediately "gravitated" to the children and their families and spent quality time with them.

Recalling the inspiring visit, Jones revealed that Kate was "natural and has such an aura of engagement about her." She recalled how the Princess crouched down to match the level of the children, and if any of the patients were in a wheelchair, then she bent down to that level.

Jones and other hospital workers were impressed by the gesture as it seemed uncomfortable. She gushed that Kate instantly knew about the right places to touch a child that would create a connection without startling the child. Jones revealed that the Princess kept looking at the children even while talking to the parents without any instructions from the hospital.

"It's what we do, as we're used to working with children who are nonverbal," she revealed, adding that the fact is not known to anyone who does not work with special children. Jones revealed that people often prefer to interact less with the children, but it was a contrast in the case of the Princess.

Advertisement

The royal member wasn't on a clock while interacting with the kids. "We were led by her, and she stayed much longer than we expected," she recalled. This emotional visit marked Kate's second solo royal engagement since her cancer treatment concluded last year.

Earlier this month, she paid a visit to the hospital where she was treated for an undisclosed type of cancer and provided her words of wisdom and encouragement to the patients.