Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse on OTT: Release Date, When and Where To Watch Miles Morales' Journey

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse shattered records upon its release. Without a doubt, the film has become an all-time fan favorite. With its intense animation sequences and gripping storyline, it's easy to see why viewers would want to watch it on repeat. If you've already seen it several times in theaters and are now looking to enjoy the film in the comfort of your home, we’ve got all the details you need—especially regarding its availability on OTT platforms.

Advertisement

To all the fans of Spider-Man : Across the Spider-Verse, we have some exciting news! The movie is currently available on several OTT platforms. You can enjoy watching the film on Netflix right now.

Moreover, the movie will also be released on Disney+ on May 1.

That’s not all—Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is also available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

To watch it on Netflix, you’ll need an active subscription. On Amazon Prime Video, you can rent the movie for USD 4.19. Similarly, on Apple TV, the animated film is available to rent for USD 5.99.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Confirms Release Date at Cinema Con; Know When It Will Hit Theaters

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse marks the second chapter in the Miles Morales Spider-Man franchise. The first installment, released in 2018, is the Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Speaking of the previous entry, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is, unfortunately, not currently available for streaming on any major subscription-based platforms. However, it can still be viewed on demand through live TV services such as fuboTV and DirecTV.

Advertisement

If you're unfamiliar with those options, there's still a convenient way to watch the movie—you can rent it on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube.

The next highly anticipated installment in the franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is scheduled for release on June 4, 2027.

ALSO READ: Is Beyond The Spider-Verse Announcement On Its Way? Exploring The Buzz From New York's Latest Marketing Installation