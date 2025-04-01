Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Confirms Release Date at Cinema Con; Know When It Will Hit Theaters

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is one highly anticipated outing that fans have been eagerly waiting for. Well, the film just received a massive update at CinemaCon.

The Spider-Verse team appeared at the event on Monday and announced the release date of the film, which is June 4, 2027. This exciting update comes four years after the previous entry, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, was released. For those who don’t know, that film shattered records for the franchise.

Coming back to the upcoming entry in the Spider-Verse franchise, the team even showcased footage from the soon-to-be-released film.

“Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go,” the voice of Miles Morales is heard saying. “I’m gonna do my own thing.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson are set to direct the latest sequel in the franchise, while the script will be penned by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and David Callaham.

Fans had been speculating a lot about the movie, especially after the previous release date was dropped back in 2023. Originally, the film was scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024 — almost nine months after the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The world was first introduced to the Spider-Verse in 2018 with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The franchise then followed up with another hit, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in 2023.

Talking about the stellar cast, Shameik Moore voices the character of Miles Morales, with Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jack Quaid as Earth-65’s Peter Parker, and Oscar Isaac lending his voice to the legendary Spider-Man 2099.

Advertisement

Sony has even released a few images from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, showcasing some of its key characters. As seen in an Instagram post, Miles Morales, his alternate-universe counterpart the Prowler, and Gwen Stacy were all spotted in action.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Receives Major Update About Its Directors; Learn More Here