Spider-Man: Far From Home's Jacob Batalon Proposes to GF Veronica Leahov 2 Months After Tom Holland-Zendaya Engagement

Jacob Batalon is engaged. The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor proposed to his girlfriend, Veronica Leahov, during a romantic evening in New York City. The couple confirmed the news on Instagram on March 5.

Jacob Batalon shared a series of photos from the proposal, with the first image showing him on one knee as Leahov, an architectural designer, looked surprised. "The beginning of the rest of our lives together," he wrote in the caption.

The proposal took place under a heart-shaped arch of roses with white candles surrounding them, creating a special moment with the New York skyline in the background.

Leahov also posted about the engagement on her Instagram Stories, writing, "I’m still dreaming," over a video that showed her new diamond ring.

After Batalon’s proposal, Leahov shared more glimpses of their celebration. One video captured the couple clinking champagne glasses as they toasted their engagement.

Batalon and Leahov have been together for several years, though they have kept their relationship mostly private. In past interviews, Batalon has spoken about how Leahov has been a supportive partner in his life and career.

Batalon’s engagement comes just two months after his Spider-Man costars Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged. Reports of Holland and Zendaya’s engagement surfaced on January 6. According to sources, Holland proposed at the home of one of Zendaya’s family members over the holidays.

According to an insider who spoke to PEOPLE, Holland has always been deeply in love with Zendaya and felt from the start that she was the one.

The source described their relationship as something very special. Holland and Zendaya first met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and have been together for several years.

Batalon has a strong friendship with Holland and Zendaya. In a December 2021 interview with PEOPLE, he shared that he and Holland connected right away and quickly became close friends.

Holland shared that Spider-Man director Jon Watts encouraged him and Batalon to become friends. He recalled that during the filming of their first movie, Batalon moved in with him, and they spent a lot of time together. Holland mentioned that he even has a scrapbook filled with Polaroids from that time, joking that he hopes it never gets out.