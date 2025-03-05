Kylie Jenner's Ex Tyga is Dating Madelaine Petsch After She Modeled For Kim Kardashian's SKIMS; See Here

Tyga and Madelaine Petsch are officially a couple! TMZ reported that the Loco Contigo rapper and Riverdale star have been dating, but their romance is still fairly fresh. Reportedly, the pair went from being friends to falling in love—one of the best romantic tropes.

A source told the outlet that Petsch and Tyga have been close for a while, and only recently did their friendship transition into a relationship. They have reportedly made their relationship official within their inner circle.

However, it’s still in the early stages, so they are enjoying spending quality time together and getting to know each other. Over the weekend, The Strangers actress was spotted linking arms with her new beau as they stepped out of Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

The lovebirds went to the famous Hollywood venue to attend Vanity Fair and Instagram's Vanities Party. The rapper's relationship with Petsch comes eight years after his split with Kylie Jenner. Ironically, the actress has a strange link to Tyga beauty mogul's ex-girlfriend. In September 2023, she modeled for Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear line.

"When I wear SKIMS, I feel sexy and comfortable," Petsch said at the time. It appears that the rapper has found a confidant in Petsch during a difficult time in his life. Last month, he announced the unfortunate passing of his mother, Pasionaye Nguyen.

“You were the best and most supportive person in my life. You always made things better when I felt at my lowest and worst,” he wrote in his Instagram tribute at the time. “I love you forever, Mom, and I’ll do my best to celebrate you with every moment that I have left,” he concluded.

Tyga was last romantically linked to Avril Lavigne. However, they went their separate ways in 2023. As for Petsch, she was known to be dating Anthony Li in 2022. Although it’s unclear when, the couple eventually broke up.