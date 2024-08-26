Jacob Batalon’s Weight Loss: How the “Spider-Man” Star Shed 100 lb

Jacob Batalon, an American actor, best known for his portrayal of Ned Leeds in the Marvel Universe, lost 100 lbs with the help of a plant-based diet and rigorous workout routine. At the end of 2019, the 27-year-old actor decided to set on the journey and make health his priority. But what motivated the Let It Snow star to lose weight? And what was his workout routine that helped him lose a whopping 100 pounds? Fans are really curious to know the answers to these questions — so here we have all the insights into Jacob Batalon’s weight loss story.

From diet to workout routine, learn all about how the Avengers: Infinity War slimmed down. As you scroll, we will run you through Jacob’s professional achievements, reasons why he wanted to lose weight, diet plan, workout routine, and more. Let’s get started!

Who Is Jacob Batalon?

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

Jacob Batalon was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S., and has seven half-siblings. He had an interest in acting since childhood and his mother regularly accompanied him at auditions. Jacob studied acting for two years at the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. In the year 2016, he began his acting career by starring in the movie North Woods.

He got his first breakthrough in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming in the year 2017. Jacob reprised his role as Ned Leeds in other Marvel movies, including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Alongside an amazing career, Jacob Batalon’s weight loss story has also been a highlight amongst fans. Let’s know more about it below!

Advertisement

Jacob Batalon’s Weight Loss: Motivation Behind Transformation

For everyone who decides to ditch the laidback attitude and work on their fitness levels, there is some sort of motivation. In the case of Jacob, it was the constant feeling of fatigue even when he wasn’t doing anything physical.

The Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon revealed that it was a wake-up call for him and he decided to transform his body at the end of 2019, as he always felt sleepy at work and low with energy even when there wasn’t anything hard or physical that he was doing, and he attributed this to the fat food he was eating.

Plus, he found it difficult to walk upstairs without breathing issues and realized it was high time he needed to change all this. Plus, he felt “ridiculous” when one day he saw himself without a shirt on, and that’s when he made up his mind to give his all to shed fat.

Advertisement

Read More: The Rock’s Diet And Exercise Chart for a Stellar Physique

Jacob Batalon’s Weight Loss Diet

Jacob’s incredible weight loss journey began by making a few changes in the diet. He started with a plant-based diet to lose weight — his girlfriend, Brooke Reyna, encouraged him to do so. He absolutely loved this change and said that eating plant-based foods for better health. This lifestyle change helped body a lot and he felt the difference between eating a lot of meat and plant-based meals.

A plant-based diet simply refers to a diet that focuses on consuming foods made from plants — this includes fruits, veggies, seeds, nuts, legumes, and whole grains. Plant-based diets are not only cost-effective but also offer a host of health benefits, including weight management, controlled blood sugar levels, improved digestion, and better metabolism ( 1 ).

The Reginald the Vampire actor also upped his protein and vitamin intake, which he calls “the very normal prototypical diet” to facilitate weight loss. Protein helps one feel full for longer, which is why it’s an essential nutrient for weight loss, as it helps regulate BMI ( 2 ).

Advertisement

Vitamins, on the other hand, help the body in various different ways — vitamins like vitamin C, K, B12, D, and E help ward off diseases and prevent nutritional deficiencies. Eating a diet rich in vitamins helps build muscles, get plenty of nutrients, stay energetic, and boost the body’s immune levels ( 3 ).

Jacob’s approach to dieting was simple — he refrained from getting into fad diets and instead adopted healthy and balanced meal plans to lose weight in a healthy way. Addedly, he focused on workouts to burn fat the right way (more on that below!)

Jacob Batalon’s Weight Loss Workout Regimen

Jacob, who plays Ned in Spiderman, started going to the gym six days a week and worked out for 90 minutes with his personal trainer over FaceTime. Cardio and weightlifting were the key highlights of Jacob Batalon’s weight loss transformation.

Some of his favorite exercises he always includes in his exercise regimen are:

Medicine Ball Slam: Jacob used to do 3 sets of 10 reps of this exercise. Jacob loves doing this workout as he feels that it helps him vent out a lot of anger.

Jacob used to do 3 sets of 10 reps of this exercise. Jacob loves doing this workout as he feels that it helps him vent out a lot of anger. Rotational Wall Toss: 3 sets of 10 reps of this exercise help Jacob feel that he is working hard on his core muscles.

3 sets of 10 reps of this exercise help Jacob feel that he is working hard on his core muscles. Reverse Lunge to Lateral Raises: According to the Spider-Man star, this exercise gets his heart going and he loves that feeling.

According to the Spider-Man star, this exercise gets his heart going and he loves that feeling. Renegade Row: This is another dynamic workout that Jacob regularly indulged in to get fitter and healthier.

This is another dynamic workout that Jacob regularly indulged in to get fitter and healthier. Burpee: Jacob used to do 20 reps of burpees — he was introduced to this exercise in high school but was never fond of it. However, when working with his trainer, he got to know that that was one exercise he would have to do constantly.

Advertisement

This intensive workout regimen helped Jacob lose weight without any muscle loss. Research states that cardio for weight loss is a great activity, as it helps burn calories and shed weight ( 4 ). Weight lifting, on the other hand, helps weight loss and also sustain it by building muscles. The more muscle mass one has, the better metabolic rate is, which helps keep one stay strong and put off obesity ( 5 ), ( 6 ).

Read More: Robert Downey Jr.'s Weight Loss: How He Shed the “Iron” Pounds

Jacob Batalon’s Views on His Weight Loss Journey

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

Jacob Batalon feels energetic and more confident after his weight loss journey. He candidly expressed that earlier, it was difficult for him to work on his weight gain as there was something that “hindered” him.

Further, he mentioned that it’s quite easy to be on set all day, shooting, eating snacks, and passing out in the trailer for a few hours, but he had to learn to control all this, be professional, and take care of his health.

According to the actor, “Health is wealth,” which indeed is true. When we are hale and hearty, we are able to enjoy even the little things in life, be it eating, going on a trip, or spending casual time with family.

Advertisement

Some weight loss stories involve the use of Ozempic or Mounjaro (the infamous weight loss drugs) while others involve discipline and healthy lifestyle changes. The latter is what relates to Jacob Batalon’s weight loss transformation. Adopting healthier methods like eating a plant-based diet and indulging in an intense exercise routine helped him burn calories and achieve his 112-pound weight loss goal the healthy way. Even though years ago, he wasn’t determined to embark on a health journey, he changed his course of action after realizing “health is wealth” — from this health advice, we all can learn that when it comes to our fitness, it’s never too late!

Sources:

1. Nutritional Update for Physicians: Plant-Based Diets

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3662288/

2. Clinical Evidence and Mechanisms of High-Protein Diet-Induced Weight Loss

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7539343/

3. Vitamins and Minerals for Energy, Fatigue and Cognition: A Narrative Review of the Biochemical and Clinical Evidence

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7019700/

4. Aerobic exercise alone results in clinically significant weight loss for men and women: Midwest Exercise Trial-2

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3630467/

5. Increasing Lean Mass and Strength: A Comparison of High Frequency Strength Training to Lower Frequency Strength Training

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4836564/

6. Effect of exercise training on weight loss, body composition changes, and weight maintenance in adults with overweight or obesity: An overview of 12 systematic reviews and 149 studies

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8365736/