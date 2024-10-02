‘Suits Walked So That Succession Could Run:’ Patrick J. Adams Points Out Similarities Between Two Beloved Series

It seems that Patrick J. Adams has used his brilliant observational skills to the fullest as he listed out the similarities between the series he starred in, Suits, and HBO's hit show, Succession.

Adams who played Michael Ross in Suits discussed this on Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, with his co-host Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen on the show. The actor said his show was the “predecessor” to another very famous series.

He stated, “I think that Suits walked so that Succession could run.” The actor started out by pointing out the people who have been featured in both series. He named Dagmara Dominczyk, Rob Yang, who played a doctor in the pilot of Suits, who also appeared in Succession’s pilot episode.

However, the list of names didn’t end here. He also named Kevin Bray, who produced and directed a few early episodes of Adams’s show, who he credited to be, “arguably responsible for the look and vibe of the whole thing,” has also directed a few Succession episodes.

Adams went on to point out the similarity in the theme between the two series which are based in New York. He added, “ Power brokers, people moving and shaking at the highest levels of New York society.”

Rafferty did agree with the above similarities but she also mentioned one major difference. They always sat in a different spot than them at the Golden Globes, she said alluding to Succession’s enormous appeal among award voters, which seemingly always eluded Suits.

Advertisement

Adams responded with, “Yeah, well, they got to be the grown-up" to their series adding, "PG version.”

However, it's safe to say that Suits did grab major attention while it ran on television. During the pandemic, many people tuned into the show again, which must have surely increased their viewership on the streaming platform which is Netflix.

Talking of Succession, it has created its own fanbase and the show ran smoothly and successfully. The discussions about both series’ still go on on online platforms.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a reboot titled Suits L. A is in development and it will feature Stephen Amell. It is slated to air on NBC, the premiere date is yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Ye Lands Into Another Trouble As Malibu Mansion's Security Guard Sues Him: Deets Inside