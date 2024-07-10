Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Offers Sneak Peek Of Secret Baby Daddy While Detailing Pregnancy Timeline: Check It Out HERE

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is playing the tease game, much to the dismay of her fans and followers. The Bravolebrity, since announcing her pregnancy on the fourth of July, has been revealing details about the baby daddy in bits and pieces, and it all came down to a picture of her man in an Instagram upload.

But hold on—the picture couldn’t pass the vibe check of Hubbard’s admirers, as she decided to conceal his identity with a brown heart sticker on his face, keeping his mystery man persona intact.

While Lindsay, 37, looked her ever-stunning self in a green gown, her boyfriend, who stood beside her, looked fairly sturdy in a navy blue suit, white shirt, and a maroon tie. The picture, however, upset some of Hubbard’s fans, who quickly took to the comments section to call out the former publicist for concealing her man’s identity while publicly celebrating her pregnancy.

Luckily, the star’s committed fans stepped in right away to support the pregnant mother, countering the critics and standing up for her right to privacy.

On another note, Hubbard offered a detailed look at her pregnancy timeline, sharing all the milestones she reached during her first trimester. Check out the details below!

Advertisement

Lindsay Hubbard’s busy-as-a-bee pregnancy timeline

Hubbard noted in the caption of her Instagram post that she attended four weddings, two magazine cover shoots, one taping of Watch What Happens Live, a Summer House Season 8 reunion taping, a sandwich shop opening, one Kleinfeld launch event, and a magazine party — all in the first trimester of her pregnancy.

The star corresponded each commitment on her aforementioned list with pictures and videos from the said events in her Instagram slideshow, writing in the caption, “Hiding this news has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do! (Mentally, emotionally, and physically)."

“Baby daddy was there to help,” she gleefully added.

Lindsay shared the timeline just three days after announcing her pregnancy

Less than a year after her on-camera split with ex-fiancé Carl Radke, Hubbard shared the good news of the next phase of her life on July 4th in an Instagram collaboration with Clearblue. “Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside pictures of her bare baby bump.

Advertisement

She, however, kept the identity of her boyfriend hidden, only informing her social media followers that they were expecting their bundle of joy this holiday season.

Of her current man, Hubbard shared during the Summer House Season 8 reunion in June that he’s a “wonderful man." She also shared that the duo reconnected in December 2023 after having gone on a few dates years ago.

ALSO READ: “His Emotions Are No Longer My Responsibility”: Lindsay Hubbard On What Ex Carl Radke Might Think Of Her Pregnancy