David Corenswet’s Superman Earns Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes with James Gunn Direction, Find Out Debut Score

First reviews for the upcoming film Superman are here, and it looks like the light is finally shining on the DC Comics world! After mostly positive feedback from the film critics and journalists who got a first look at the superhero movie, the Rotten Tomatoes rating for the film has also been revealed. Superman debuted with 91% on the famed meter and falls only behind 2 films in the DC list, The Dark Knight, which debuted at 94% and Wonder Woman with 93%.

Superman Fluctuates on the Rotten Tomatoes Meter

After its initial debut with a total of 55 reviews, it was ‘certified fresh’, kicking off with a strong start for the latest Superman installment. As for the latest update at the time of writing this, a total of 154 reviews have come in for the film, going down to an 85% rating. With James Gunn’s attempt, which aims to steer clear of Zack Snyder’s picture, it appears that a lot has been weighing down on the superhero film.

The director’s past attempts include previous MCU films like the following: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (85%) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (82%). The other Marvel movies it has taken over is Avengers: Infinity War (85%), while from the DC Universe are The Batman (85%) and Batman Begins (85%). Other superhero films, Superman Returns (72%) and Man of Steel (57%), Superman III (31%), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (28%), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (14%) also lag behind this one.

However, it has been unable to win against Richard Donner's original Superman, which was released in 1978 (86%), Suicide Squad (90%), and Guardians of the Galaxy (92%).

Meanwhile, releasing on July 11, 2025, David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult star in this version of the well-known story as they take over the roles of Clark Kent / Superman, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor, respectively.

