Ezra Sosa Debuts EPIC Tattoo In Honor Of DWTS Partner Anna Delvey; Here's What His Ink Reads

Ezra Sosa made an effort to commemorate permanently the unforgettable one-word answer his dance partner on Dancing With the Stars, Anna Delvey gave, which was ‘Nothing’ by tatting that word on his body.

A seemingly accidental moment was created, by Delvey on the ABC show which will forever be remembered in the history of pop culture. In the episode where she got eliminated, Delvey was asked by the host, Julianne Hough about her takeaway from the dance competition.

To which the former DWTS contestant simply responded with, “Nothing”. Soon after, this moment went viral online and many people started making memes on it as well.

This was honored by Sosa as he shared a TikTok on October 5, Saturday showing off his Tattoo, which he got inked on his upper back above the number 33, which was to mark season 33. The word was written in cursive and with double quotation marks.

He showcased the tattoo while lipsyncing the audio of the same moment. He captioned the video with, “(I’m) such an idiot.” However, along with many of his followers, the ex-convict commented on the video, which read, “Exactly.”

While conversing with People magazine, the professional dancer called her surprising replay “iconic.” He confessed to being a bit nervous about what her reply would be before that.

Sosa also expressed being content with how the ex-con artist finished her time on the show because she stayed honest with herself through the entire experience. He said, “With me being her partner on the show, I wanted her to show different sides of herself to America, but also I don’t want her to ever change who she is, because I really think she’s so brilliant and everything.”

Advertisement

He also reflected on the moment when they realized that they were not “safe” for being eliminated and said that his dance partner was “livid.”

Since their journey on the ABC show ended, he told the publication that they have kept in contact with one another. Sosa shared that they text each other every day. He also revealed that she asked him to visit New York.

He shared that he asked her if she missed him, to which she answered “Sure.”He explained that every time Delvey says “sure” it means “yes.” He added, "Like, I kind of have her down a little bit.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Ezra Sosa? All We Know As Dancing With The Stars Promotes Him To Pro Status Amid No Plans For Artem Chigvintsev's Return