Taylor Swift Becomes Spotify's Number One Global Top Artist For Second Time In Row With 26.6 Billion Streams

After ruling over the Apple Music charts, Taylor Swift becomes the top global artist on Spotify for the second time in a row. On Wednesday, December 4, the streaming platform shared a post announcing the news on Instagram. The Maroon hitmaker earned over 26.6 billion streams and overtook artists like The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Billie Eilish.

Spotify shared a Wrapped badge on the pop star’s profile, celebrating her achievement. “In her Global Top Artist era. Congratulations Taylor Swift on over 26+ billion streams in 2024,” the caption read.

The special clip posted by the music platform featured graphics of the famous friendship bracelets that were joyfully distributed amongst the fans at her Eras Tour concerts.

The platform also teased that Swifties can expect an easter egg experience and encounter unique surprises in the app. The fans can also find custom animation on each “era” of Swift’s discography on the Spotify Play Button.

The pop star’s latest album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, became the most-streamed album of 2024 on the music platform. Spotify also unveiled the list of artists who secured the top spots in terms of streaming. Bad Bunny secured the third position, followed by The Weekend in the second.

Drake, Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Peso Pluma, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, and Feid, respectively, took the spots after it. Other albums that were highly streamed by Spotify listeners included Eilish’s HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by KAROL G, and Eternal Sunshine by Ariana Grande.

This wasn’t the first time the Midnight Rain singer earned the most-streamed album — for 1989 (Taylor's Version) and Lover — honor from the platform. Earlier, Apple Music announced that Swif’s TTPD earned the Album of The Year title and bagged the Top Streamed Artist spot too.

"Ahhhhhh thank you for listening to my music and TTPD so much!!!!! You, the fans, made The Tortured Poets Department the TOP STREAMED ALBUM of The Year on @applemusic!!!" the singer wrote on her Instagram story reacting to the news.