Taylor Swift Bids Farewell to Eras Tour Using 9 Heartfelt Words From One Of Her Fan-Fav Songs: Check HERE

Taylor Swift is looking back at her “beloved” Eras Tour a few days after wrapping it up.

Following taking the final bow at her record-breaking 21-month-long roadshow in Vancouver on December 8, the pop titan shared a carousel of photos from her time on and off stage with lyrics from her fan-favorite ballad All Too Well in the caption.

In her upload, Swift included a picture of herself posing inside the cart that snuck her to the stage, a couple of group shots with her backup dancers, singers, and band, and a few iconic shots of her singing with her bejeweled guitar on stage. “It was rare. I was there. I remembered it,” the 14-time Grammy winner wrote as the post’s caption, completing it with a heart emoji.

Earlier this week, myriad media reports confirmed that Swift rewarded her touring crew with $197 million in bonuses, from truck drivers and caterers to production assistants, dancers, and more.

Following her 149th and final show, the singer’s production company, Taylor Swift Touring, also confirmed to The New York Times that over 10 million people had attended the Eras Tour and that more than $2 billion in tickets had been sold.

During her December 8 show, Swift reflected on her record-making tour, saying, “We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, and most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.” Before performing Karma, the final track of her setlist, the singer thanked her fans for being "part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date.”

On December 10, Swift’s longtime bass player Amos Heller reflected on his own experience on the Eras Tour.

Of Swift, the instrumentalist said she commands tremendous respect and admiration from everyone fortunate enough to add their efforts to hers. He added that the singer’s blend of focus, heart, stamina, and joy called forth the best in everyone around her before thanking her for trusting him with his part of her vision.

Heller ended his post by calling the Eras Tour the ride of a lifetime.

