Taylor Swift Mentions Someone 'Who Will Treat Me Well' At Second Eras Tour Performance Amid Relationship With Travis Kelce, Goes Viral

Is there trouble in paradise? As usual, Taylor Swift returned to the stage and included surprise songs and performances in her setlist. During her second Eras Tour show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday, October 19, the Shake It Off singer sang a lyric from her 2008 song White Horse that left the crowd in a frenzy.

In the surprise song mashup, she paired her recent track, Loml from The Tortured Poets Department, with the 2008 OG song, much to the fans’ astonishment. While playing the piano, Swift smiled and sang the lyric, “I'm gonna find someone someday who might actually treat me well," prompting a huge roar from the crowd.

The Cruel Summer crooner has been dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce for over a year. In September 2023, she was spotted at one of Kelce’s matches at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. They confirmed their relationship a month later, walking out hand-in-hand from the Saturday Night Live after-party.

At the recent concert, the Kelce clan—Travis’s mom, Donna, and brother, Jason—was joined by his wife, Kylie, and eldest daughters, Wyatt and Elliotte. After her European leg of the Eras tour concluded on August 20, Swift has been enjoying some quality time with her beau.

On October 14, the couple were seen cozying up at Yankees Stadium as they watched the MLB American League Championship game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Earlier that week, the Maroon singer and NFL star were captured on their way to a dinner date at Torrisi restaurant in New York City.

They were also recently seen on a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store in New York’s Soho neighborhood. In October, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that their relationship has a beautiful work-life balance. “So just for them to acknowledge how hard it is to manage relationships and just deal with everything,” the source added.