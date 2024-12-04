Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Becomes Apple Music’s Top Streamed Album Of The Year; Singer Reacts

Taylor Swift’s latest album Tortured Poet’s Society ruled this year’s Apple Music Album of the Year chart. The post shared by Apple Music’s official Instagram revealed that the album was one of the most streamed on the music platform. “We had @taylorswift‘s THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY on repeat. You? #AppleMusicReplay,” the caption read.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker reacted to the news by re-sharing the post and thanked fans for streaming her album. "Ahhhhh thank you listening to my music and TTPD so much!!!! You, the fans, made the Tortured Poets Department the TOP STREAMED ALBUM of the Year on @appluemusic!!!” she wrote in her Instagram story.

“You guy snagged me that Top Streamed Artist spot too,” Swift quipped. The Down Bad singer has been breaking records and creating history over the past few years. Her extremely hyped Eras Tour concert became the highest-grossing tour of all time, the first to earn over $1 billion.

Moreover, in 2023, the pop star was named Time magazine's Person of the Year and managed to maintain the momentum ever since.

As for the hit album TTPD, it featured several songs related to the singer’s personal life. She’s rumored to have written the song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived about her ex Matty Healy. Moreover, she’s also added several songs inspired by her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

The 31-song album broke Apple Music's record for the biggest pop album of all time based on the first-day streams. The album also surpassed 1 billion streams in the initial week on Spotify. The Bad Blood hitmaker is currently on the final leg of the Eras tour which is finally set to conclude on December 8.