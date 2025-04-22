Tekashi 6ix9ine Blames Former Friend for Raid Evidence, Claims He Was ‘Framed’; Sources REVEAL

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of drugs and gun possession

Tekashi 6ix9ine was found guilty of possession of drugs and a gun inside his home following a raid. However, the rapper claimed to be “framed” by one of his former friends. TMZ reported that an Assistant United States Attorney has claimed that a confidential source led them to the evidence.

The authorities retrieved MMDA, a bag with cocaine residue, and a Glock handgun stashed inside the pool house. Now, the rapper claims to be innocent in the ordeal, accusing his former friend of snitching and doing the dirty work.

He told the outlet the secret informant could be one of his old pals. His lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ that he’s confident that the matter will be resolved in a favorable manner. The court hearing on the case is set for May 22.

The rapper will learn about his fate on that day. But meanwhile, the judge assigned to the case has signed off on banning guns and ammo from the premises. On Monday, April 21, 6ix9ine apologized in open court for the trouble surrounding the raid.

The substances were found in his Florida home in March when the Feds rushed in for a surprise raid. In the intense raid, the authorities reportedly flipped over items of furniture and even collected DNA samples.

6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. This isn’t his first entanglement with the law and police. In 2024, he was sentenced to a month and a half in prison for several violations of his supervised release.

It was reported that the sentence was slightly more than the prosecutors sought and was an example of the consequences one could face for the breach of the court’s trust. At the time, he pleaded guilty to five violations, including traveling without permission to Las Vegas and Sarasota.