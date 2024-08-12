Blake Lively has reacted following the news that her friend Taylor Swift had canceled concerts in Vienna due to a thwarted terrorist threat. The 36-year-old actress, who is presently promoting her latest film, It Ends With Us, expressed gratitude that the concerning situation was being handled safely.

During her current film's press tour, the actress finally spoke out about the terrifying news in a video that went viral on TikTok. She said, "Oh, my gosh. I mean, how terrifying. But thank goodness that they are completely on top of that.' Blake's remarks follow Taylor's surprising fans in Vienna with a consolation gift after she was forced to postpone her three concerts in the city.

The celebrity and Disney+ collaborated to offer her fans around the world the opportunity to see her record-breaking Eras Tour concert video for free on a special television debut.

Swift was originally set to perform three nights as part of her Eras Tour at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna from August 8 to August 10. However, the day before the first gig, authorities said that two individuals had been taken into custody in relation to a planned attack at the venue. The following day, a third suspect was also apprehended.

Although Swift has not yet publicly addressed the Eras Tour experience, Taylor Nation's official social media platforms broke the news of the Vienna event cancellation. "We are forced to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety due to confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium," the statement said. Taylor is next scheduled to perform at Wembley Stadium on August 15.

In the meantime, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been close friends for more than ten years. The duo has been sighted together at a number of occasions. Lively and her family have even gone to several Eras Tour concerts. In an Instagram post, Taylor Swift also revealed that she is godmother to Lively and Reynolds' four children.

