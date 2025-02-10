The Åre Murders Ending Explained: What Lies Ahead For Hanna in Netflix’s Latest Swedish Crime Drama?

Spoilers ahead for Netflix's new series The Åre Murders!

Netflix’s latest crime drama The Åre Murders is based on the eponymous book series by Swedish author Viveca Sten. It tells the story of Hanna Ahlander, a Stockholm police officer who has been suspended by the police department and dumped by her boyfriend on the same day. This pushes her to isolate herself in her sister’s vacation home in Åre.

When a young woman, Amanda, in the town goes missing, Hanna can’t resist but go rogue and investigate the case, teaming up with the lead investigator from the town, Daniel Lindskog. What might appear like a common murder mystery, turns out to be much darker as every character at its core is driven by malicious intent.

While the first three episodes revolve around the disappearance and death of Amanda, the last two investigate the murder of former skier Johan Andersson, bringing a new layer of mystique and suspense to the show. The narrative shifts from one tragic incident to another with each having its complicated motivations.

Amanda’s murderer is revealed to be Bosse Risberg, the CEO of a Missing Persons NGO. When the former confronts him about human trafficking and forced labor, the latter strikes and kills her in a panic.

The revelation of Andersson’s murderer was much more twisted than anticipated. When his dismembered body was found on train tracks, nobody could have fathomed it was the work of his family member, but guess what? It was his stepson Leo.

He hears Andersson’s planning to leave his mother for another mistress and strikes him in the head with a shovel. Although justice is served at the end of the series, the personal relationships of the protagonists remain unresolved.

Despite the sexual tension between Hanna and Daniel throughout the series, the latter chooses to stay with his wife and newborn child, leaving Hanna out in the cold. This mirrors Hanna’s state at the beginning of the show — alone and isolated.