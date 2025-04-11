The Bold and the Beautiful April 10 Episode Recap: Hope to Pursue Liam After Break Up From Carter? Find Out

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful started with Steffy sobbing by Liam’s side at the hospital. Although the duo is no longer a couple, they are still co-parents to their daughter, Kelly, and best friends to each other. Finn gets in the loop and finally gets answers to Steffy’s whereabouts.

Earlier, it was shown that Finn was suspicious of Steffy for ignoring his calls. Meanwhile, Liam asked her to hide the news about his hospitalization. It seemed like Steffy and Finn were barreling towards a misunderstanding that would disrupt their marriage.

But Steffy told him everything! How Liam’s confrontation with Bill led to him fainting, and she found him stumbling with pain outside Bill’s mansion right on time. Finn was stunned to hear the story.

Meanwhile, Liam is worried about missing the father-daughter dance and letting Kelly down. Steffy assured him that all would be fine. Liam’s doctor also assured him that his intracranial hemorrhage could be treated and there’s hope for recovery if everything falls into place.

She encouraged him to seek help, but Liam is determined to maintain discretion and keep his medical condition hidden even from his daughters. Back at Cliff’s house, Steffy and Finn discussed the recent events until Kelly interrupted their conversation.

Elsewhere, Deacon filled in Hope on the drama that went down at the Forresters' office. Hope was upset to hear about Deacon and Carter’s argument and physical altercation. She’s worried that the latter might file a complaint, but Deacon is not worried.

He didn’t regret a thing and was glad to have his daughter’s back against all odds. He urged Hope to pursue Liam, claiming they were perfect for each other and that he was the love of her life. She agreed that having Liam in her life would be the best thing for her after her breakup with Carter.

Will Hope and Steffy’s paths cross again? Stay tuned for more updates!