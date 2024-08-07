The Bold And The Beautiful Casts Rebecca Budig Replacing Krista Allen As Dr. Taylor Hayes; READ

Actress Rebecca Budig is back on television with none other than The Bold And The Beautiful series. She will be portraying Dr. Taylor Hayes. Budig famously appeared as Greenlee in All My Children for 11 years.

After Hunter Tylo portrayed the character of Dr. Taylor Hayes in the series for 20 years, Krista Allen took over the role. The latter even earned an Emmy nomination for this role in 2023, but her contract was not renewed by ABC, per Entertainment Weekly.

Budig recently spoke with People Magazine about getting this gig. She said that before this job was offered to her, she was planning to go back to school and study psychology, as it fascinated her. She told the publication, “It’s ironic that I got this part, given that that’s what I was going to try and do in the fall, anyway.”

While touching upon the series’ loyal fanbase responding to her portrayal of Dr. Hayes, the actress expressed, “I just hope they're open to that idea and interpretation of it and that they just believe the relationships between Taylor and Ridge and Taylor and Brooke.”

The Perfect Child star stated that she always thought that All My Children was the best gig she ever had in terms of the people getting along, but Budig gets the “vibe” that it is a “one in a million group of people” who are just kind, collaborative, supportive, and welcoming. She added that she was “really excited.”

Dr. Hayes is one of the most important characters in the show. She was the former spouse of the show’s character, Ridge Forrester. The pair first met when she worked as a couple counselor for him and his wife, Caroline. The pair sought help after she was diagnosed with leukemia. At that time, she was dating Storm Logan, but after Caroline’s passing, she and Ridge tied the knot. This episode was aired in 1992 and was viewed widely, per Entertainment Weekly.

According to the outlet, in the show's history, many things have happened to Dr. Hayes's character. She was believed to be dead in a plane collision, she got amnesia, was rescued by Prince Omar Rashid, and tied the knot with him in Morrocco. She was also once dead; she made her reappearance as a ghost and then actually appeared alive. She has also committed automobile manslaughter and so much more.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS on weekdays and it can also be streamed on Paramount+.

