The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 10 Episode Recap: Finn Hides Luna’s Parentage From Steffy

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful which aired on February 10, Finn talks to Steffy in the hopes of finally revealing that Luna is his biological daughter. Despite having a heart-to-heart conversation, Finn decides to hold off the truth about Luna’s parentage for tomorrow.

Finn was sure that Steffy couldn’t handle a heavy conversation that night and the latter knew that the big secret was weighing on the former. Steffy assures him that whatever the secret may be, they’ll “overcome” it. The scene hinted that the love between this couple has evolved through the seasons and nothing could tear them apart.

Meanwhile, at Bill’s house, he and Liam discuss Steffy and Finn’s anniversary. They also call Luna “a psychopath” unbeknownst to the fact that she’s not in the prison but has been hiding at Bill’s mansion. She listens to the conversation between Bill and Liam and looks regretful.

Brooke and Ridge had left their last conversation on a bitter note, which drove the latter into the waiting arms of Taylor. In the latest episode, Brooke says she’s disappointed with Ridge for how fast he confided with Taylor when they had a minor fallout.

Brooke encourages Ridge to work on their relationship, future, and destiny. “We promised each other we would never let anything come between us,” she tells him. Unfortunately, Taylor — who’s currently with Ridge — walks in on their conversation.

She expresses her disappointment with Brooke for trying to win Ridge back behind her back. Back at Bill’s mansion, Luna comes out of hiding. She confesses to Bill that she regrets turning against her family, especially Finn.