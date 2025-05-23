The Bold and the Beautiful May 22 Episode Recap: Daphne Rose is Shell-Shocked With Hope’s Return to Office

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Daphne Rose being shocked and confused over Hope returning to the office. She thinks to herself that at one point Hope was a mortal enemy to Steffy, and now she has invited the latter to join her inner circle.

Moreover, Rose was under the impression that Hope was finding love with someone else. As she vents about her insecurities to Zende, he is equally confused over the situations.

On the other hand, Hope and Carter have a heart-to-heart conversation and promise to keep their past in the past. Hope kisses Carter and leaves for Forrester Creations. Carter calls Daphne in.

The latter enters and apologizes to Carter for his broken heart. She assures him that he will find love again. As Daphne wears her heart on her sleeve, Carter drops the bomb. He tells Rose that he is in love, just not with her.

Meanwhile, Katie meets with Ridge at the main office. She tries to push him into the arms of Brook, despite knowing that he is with Taylor. Katie reminds him of the time he spent with her sister. However, Ridge asks her to stop and affirms that he wants to be with Taylor.

On the other hand, Taylor and Brooke have a showdown. Both of them recall their time spent with Ridge and tell each other about it to make the other jealous. Brooke went on to tease Taylor about her having moments with Ridge on the runway. Though the duo had a bit of a spark, it all ended there itself.

