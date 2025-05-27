The Bold and the Beautiful May 26 Episode Recap: Carter Wants to Marry Hope and Finn Extends Support To Liam

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Hope and Carter spending time together at the latter’s loft. The duo reminisces their time together and Carter reveals that he just wants Hope to be happy.

Amid the sweet moments, Hope remembers Carter kissing Daphne Rose. However, the latter assures Hope that nothing as such would happen ever again. He would not make her upset at all. The couple cling the glasses together before making a toast.

At the design office, Daphne Rose is furious over Hope’s return and decides to leave. As she gives a second thought to her decision, Steffy steps in and is upset to learn about Rose leaving. Upon asking, Daphne Rose rants about how she thought that Hope had left Carter for good, and that she had a chance with him.

She tells Steffy that she believed that Hope and Liam were getting back together. In her response, Steffy reveals that she brought Hope back into the office for Carter. The situation was planned in a way that Carter profits more out of it.

Daphne soon comes back to her senses and regrets putting her feelings out there. She reveals to Steffy that she is heading to Paris. Just before she is about to say anything else, Deuce appears to pick Daphne up. The duo get into a fun banter before Rose tells her final goodbyes to Steffy.

At the cliff house, Finn is home after his run and heads to Liam’s room. The latter pops in a pill and is about to collapse just as Finn rushes to him and makes him sit on the sofa. Liam tells Finn that treatment is all he can think about. The duo have an emotional talk as Liam thanks Finn for being there.

He asks Finn to be there for his daughters, hold them when they need a father, and even walk them down the aisle at their wedding when he is not around. Maybe Carter could even give a hand. Finn shakes his head in affirmation.

At the loft, as Carter and Hope are spending time together, the former tells Hope that she is the center of his future and wants to spend the life with her. He goes on to be mesmerized by Hope, and tells him that he never thought that the woman of his dreams would be sitting infront of him, loving him back. Saying this, Carter pulls out a ring, and pops the big question.

He asks Hope to say yes, who is stunned and is looking the latter in wonder.

