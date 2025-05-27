The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for May 27 Episode: Carter Proposes, Hope's Decision Looms in Air

Drama will intensify and allegiances change in The Bold and the Beautiful's May 27 episode, when life-changing choices and confounding actions leave characters and fans in shock.

Carter sits patiently for a response after taking a risk: proposing to Hope. Overwhelmed by the impromptu gesture, Hope is torn between making a choice. Although she couldn't provide Thomas Forrester with the level of commitment that he sought, new information could send her down a different path.

Hope was rocked by Liam Spencer's news of being terminal, a cruel reminder of the fragility of life. With feelings at an all-time high, she might tell Carter "yes" to put Liam at ease, knowing she'll be fine without him. Though it might be a flight of emotions to comfort him, her answer could bring Carter unanticipated happiness… even if it's based on doubt.

At the same time, Liam has a heartfelt talk with Finn. Realizing time is running out with his daughters, Liam requests Finn to take on a fatherly role for Kelly and Beth when the need arises. Finn is moved by the appeal and vows to keep Liam's request in mind. The tearful conversation will have the two men talking about fatherhood, legacy, and the painful journey that lies ahead.

Meanwhile, Steffy voices her excitement over Hope's potential romance with Carter and commends her return to the company. Brooke and Ridge, however, are suspicious of her last-minute change of heart. Steffy's conversion to "Team Hope" seems too easy, and they can't help but ask themselves what they're not seeing.

Unbeknownst to them, Steffy already knows Liam's terminal prognosis, an emotional bombshell whose explanation for her strange behavior could be revealed shortly. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint at further emotional fallout in the coming weeks.

