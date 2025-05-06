The Bold and the Beautiful May 5 Episode Recap: Steffy Pushes Liam to Tell Hope About His Diagnosis

The Bold and the Beautiful’s latest episode is Steffy and Finn’s dilemma. The couple had been contemplating telling Hope the truth about Liam’s shocking diagnosis, but they realized it’s not their place.

Moreover, Liam made them promise that they won’t tell a soul about his inoperable brain mass and his impending demise. The episode kicked off with Liam, still at Finn and Steffy’s house, expressing his gratitude for taking care of him.

Steffy, who shares daughter Kelly with Liam, is worried that they won’t find a solution to save him. As for him, his initial shock and denial have slowly transformed into acceptance of fate. Liam’s no longer afraid of his impending death and wants people around him to be happy.

He gladly told Setffy that he pushed Hope (his other ex-wife) back into Carter’s life and took credit for their reconciliation. Steffy reminded him that they aren’t exactly a “dream team” and went to object to their reunion.

But before she could leave, Liam experienced throbbing pain in his head. She backed off and urged him to come clean to Hope, who’s also the mother of his other daughter, Beth. He outright refused to tell Hope the truth as it would also drag Beth into the mess.

Steffy kept pestering, and he kept pushing back. Liam’s concentration is no longer on his illness but on his mission to reunite his daughters’ families while he was alive. They reminisced about the wonderful moments they shared and got teary-eyed.

In the previous episode, Carter and Hope shared a hug after the latter admitted she was at fault for the coup. Now, he again asked her for another chance. She kept reminding him of his betrayal and how that made her feel, but Carter vowed to fix everything.

Elsewhere, Brooke also tried to seek another chance with Ridge. She’s convinced that he’s devoted to her even though he’s dating Taylor at the moment. What did Ridge say? Stay tuned for more!