The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Bill Convince Steffy to Back Off Luna?

In The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, March 10, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) goes head-to-head with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) over Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada), while Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) takes an unpredictable stance in the ongoing feud between Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire).

At the Spencer mansion, Steffy unleashes her fury on Luna, vowing to keep her away from John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) for good. She’s determined to see Luna back behind bars, convinced that house arrest isn’t enough punishment for her crimes.

However, Bill isn’t backing down. He firmly defends his decision, arguing that Luna is genuinely remorseful and deserves a chance to change. He reminds Steffy that Luna’s safety was at risk in prison, but Steffy remains unmoved, believing Luna manipulated Bill into setting her free.

Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations, Hope expects Carter to support her in sending Daphne back to Paris. However, Carter shocks both women by reconsidering the decision. With the perfume line recently launched, he may argue that Daphne should stay—for both personal and professional reasons.

Alternatively, Carter might reach his breaking point and walk out entirely, fed up with their escalating feud. Whatever his reaction, it leaves both Hope and Daphne reeling.

Daphne, unwilling to give up, sets her sights on proving to Carter that Hope is using him. As tensions continue to build throughout the week, Hope may start to fear that Daphne’s interference could spell trouble for her future.

With Bill and Steffy clashing over Luna and Carter making game-changing decisions, The Bold and the Beautiful is gearing up for high drama. Stay tuned to see how these power struggles unfold.