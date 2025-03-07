The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Keep Luna’s Whereabouts a Secret from Steffy?

On The Bold and the Beautiful this Friday, March 7, Steffy Forrester explodes over Finn’s newfound sense of fatherly duty, while Hope Logan pushes for major changes at Forrester Creations. Meanwhile, Bill Spencer braces for the fallout of Luna Nozawa’s paternity reveal.

Hope Logan is determined to make some changes in the workplace. After warning Daphne Rose to back off Carter Walton, Hope shifts her focus to Carter himself. She was furious that he blamed Daphne for their kiss, even though he was clearly a willing participant.

Daphne’s plan to leave for Paris may not be enough for Hope, who could push for her complete removal from the perfume line. Beyond that, Hope has other demands for Forrester Creations, which she lays out for Carter in no uncertain terms.

Meanwhile, Finn grapples with the shocking truth that Luna is his biological daughter. As he processes this revelation, Bill Spencer grows concerned about the chaos it could bring. Finn’s recent visit with Luna and her confession about Tom Starr not being her father add another layer of complexity to the situation.

Advertisement

Bill fears Finn will expose Luna’s house arrest arrangement, but Finn hasn’t even told Steffy about Luna’s relocation to the Spencer mansion. For now, Steffy believes Luna is locked away, and she has no intention of revisiting that chapter.

However, Finn struggles with his conscience—he feels a responsibility toward Luna after missing out on years of fatherhood. When he admits to Steffy that he can’t simply ignore his daughter, her fury erupts. She refuses to see Luna as an innocent victim, warning Finn against getting involved.

With Steffy in full-blown rage mode, Finn faces a tough decision. Will he continue to keep Luna’s whereabouts a secret, or will he defy Steffy and visit his daughter behind her back? As tensions mount, Finn must decide where his true loyalty lies.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful as Finn’s next move threatens to change everything.