The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Carter Walton Take Over Forrester Creations?

Tuesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful promises intense confrontations and power plays as Hope Logan pushes Carter Walton to solidify his plan to take over Forrester Creations. However, with Ridge Forrester seeking compromise and Steffy standing her ground, the scheme might face some unexpected hurdles.

Hope remains adamant that Carter should follow through with the takeover, believing it will bring the necessary changes to Forrester Creations. While Carter harbors doubts about the plan, Hope reminds him of the company’s potential downfall without strong leadership. Her impassioned argument bolsters Carter’s confidence as they prepare to outmaneuver Steffy and Ridge by securing their signatures on key LLC paperwork.

Meanwhile, Ridge feels caught in the middle of the escalating Forrester-Logan conflict, especially given his relationship with Brooke Logan. In an effort to ease tensions, Ridge approaches Steffy with a compromise. He proposes allowing Hope to work on a separate project, perhaps remotely, to maintain peace. Ridge also suggests that collaboration might benefit their daughters, Kelly and Beth, in the long run.

Steffy, however, remains firm in her belief that Hope deserves consequences for her alleged actions with Finn. She’s unlikely to support any idea that allows Hope to regain her line, as she feels betrayed by what she believes was Hope throwing herself at her husband.

Elsewhere, Finn clashes with Brooke over Steffy’s decisions. When Brooke criticizes Steffy’s handling of Hope, Finn defends his wife and refuses to take Brooke’s side, leaving tensions high.

As Hope and Carter’s plot gains traction, the fallout threatens to deepen the rift between the Forresters and Logans. With Ridge seeking a middle ground and Steffy refusing to budge, The Bold and the Beautiful is set for more twists as loyalties are tested and power dynamics shift. Stay tuned to see how far Hope and Carter will go to achieve their goals.

