The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Carter Walton Use Steffy and Ridge’s Mistake to Take Over Forrester Creations?

Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful promises high drama as Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) seizes an opportunity to strike back at Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Meanwhile, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) faces another unsettling twist in his complicated history with Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada).

Bill Spencer receives a second letter from Luna Nozawa, who remains incarcerated. Though he was tempted to destroy her previous letter without reading it, Bill ultimately gave in to curiosity. Luna’s latest message could be even more provocative, as she knows Bill has split from Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park).

Luna’s growing obsession becomes more evident, especially after her smile hinted at delusional hope for a future with Bill. Despite Luna’s disturbing behavior, she appears intent on persuading Bill to visit her in prison. Using claims of loneliness and temporary insanity, Luna may attempt to soften Bill’s stance, laying the groundwork for a stronger legal defense.

Elsewhere, Carter Walton gathers with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) at the cabin to discuss a strategic opportunity. Ridge’s insistence that Carter handle LLC paperwork for tax purposes inadvertently provides Carter with a weapon. Carter believes this legal maneuvering could revive Hope for the Future and even secure a greater foothold at Forrester Creations.

Advertisement

Carter’s frustration with Ridge and Steffy’s dismissive attitudes has fueled his willingness to play dirty. He convinces Hope that this new plan could be their chance for revenge, though it’s sure to provoke outrage from the Forrester family.

With Carter’s ambitious power play set to send shockwaves through Forrester Creations and Bill’s uneasy connection to Luna taking a darker turn, The Bold and the Beautiful is setting the stage for explosive developments. Will Carter’s risky move succeed, or will it backfire? And how far will Luna go to drag Bill back into her twisted orbit? Don’t miss the drama on Friday’s episode.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Carter and Hope’s Passion Lead a Romance?