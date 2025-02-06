The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Keep Luna’s Paternity a Secret from Steffy?

Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful delivers family turmoil, deception, and a dangerous fixation. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) faces a major dilemma about revealing Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) true parentage, while Luna’s growing obsession with Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) takes a disturbing turn.

At the Spencer mansion, Luna eavesdrops on Will’s conversation with Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) and is devastated by what she hears. Will admits he always felt something was off about Luna’s sudden presence in Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) life and is relieved that his father has distanced himself from her.

However, instead of being discouraged, Luna’s obsession with Will intensifies. She convinces herself that he belongs to her—no matter what it takes. With Electra standing in her way, could Luna’s fixation put Electra in danger?

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Finn is reeling from the revelation that Luna is his biological daughter. Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) tearfully apologizes, acknowledging how much time Finn has lost with his child.

However, Poppy warns Finn that telling Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) could lead to disaster. Despite Finn’s usual commitment to honesty, he starts to question whether keeping this shocking secret might be the only way to protect his family.

Though Finn wants to do right by his wife, fear may drive him to stay silent—for now. He needs time to process the truth, but delaying this revelation could spell disaster for his marriage. The longer he waits, the higher the stakes become.

As Finn struggles with his secret and Luna’s fixation on Will grows more dangerous, the Forrester and Spencer families are headed for a collision course. Will Finn risk losing Steffy to keep the peace, and just how far will Luna go to claim Will as her own? Stay tuned for all the drama ahead on The Bold and the Beautiful.

