The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Keep Luna’s Paternity a Secret?

On The Bold and the Beautiful this Wednesday, February 5, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will face a major dilemma after confirming that Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) is his daughter. With Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) desperate to keep the truth hidden, will Finn agree to stay silent, or will he reveal everything—even if it risks his marriage to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood)?

Meanwhile, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will momentarily set aside her concerns about Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire). After walking in on them in an intimate moment, Carter’s explanation about testing fragrances for an upcoming launch will ease Hope’s worries. Since Daphne has a habit of getting up close and personal in her work, Hope won’t see her as a threat—at least, not for now.

However, Hope’s mind remains focused on Steffy’s corporate comeback, and she won’t have time to dwell on Carter’s interactions with Daphne.

At the office, Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) will cross paths with Daphne and start getting to know her. While he remains unaware of Steffy’s full plan, it won’t take long for Zende to suspect that Daphne is playing a key role in her strategy.

Things could take an interesting turn if Zende and Daphne develop a genuine attraction. Daphne is working under Steffy’s orders to seduce Carter, but could she find herself drawn to Zende instead? If so, this could complicate Steffy’s plan and lead to unexpected fallout.

Back at the hospital, Finn will confront Poppy with undeniable proof that he is Luna’s biological father. While Poppy is furious that Finn pursued the truth, she’ll urge him to keep quiet to avoid blowing up their lives. She’s especially determined to keep this revelation from Luna, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda), and even Steffy.

Finn will struggle with the weight of this secret. While part of him fears what revealing the truth could do to his marriage, another part knows that keeping quiet could have even worse consequences.

As tensions rise, Finn will have to make a life-altering choice. Will he grant Poppy’s request and bury the truth, or will he risk everything by telling Steffy and Luna? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out what happens next.

