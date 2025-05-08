The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Luna Convince Finn to Be a Father Despite Steffy's Warning?

Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 8) delivers devastating news and strained relationships. Hope Logan struggles to process a life-altering bombshell about Liam Spencer’s health, while Luna Nozawa pushes for a connection with her newly discovered father, John “Finn” Finnegan—despite Steffy Forrester's firm opposition.

At Brooke Logan’s home, Steffy drops a heart-shattering truth on Hope: Liam is dying. Naturally, Hope reels in disbelief, insisting there must be some mistake. But Steffy walks her through the tragic series of events—Liam’s sudden collapse, a brain bleed, emergency surgery, and the eventual diagnosis of an inoperable brain tumor.

Hope struggles to accept the reality of Liam’s grim prognosis, and Steffy confesses that she too is still in shock. As they share in their grief, the tragedy becomes a rare moment of bonding between the longtime rivals. With Liam’s wishes for peace in mind, Steffy and Hope may begin laying the groundwork for reconciliation.

Meanwhile, over at the cliff house, Finn is blindsided when Luna shows up unannounced. Though he’s taken aback and initially urges her to leave, Luna pleads for a moment of his time. Now that she knows he’s her biological father, Luna makes a heartfelt appeal, insisting Finn is too compassionate a man to shut her out.

Finn listens, but remains firm in his stance—backing Steffy’s demand to keep their fragile family boundaries intact. Still, Luna’s emotional vulnerability gets to him, and though he doesn't budge, the door may not be entirely closed.

As Hope begins to face the painful truth about Liam, and Luna fights for a relationship with Finn, the emotional stakes in Los Angeles have never been higher. Will Luna's persistence eventually soften Finn's heart, or will Steffy’s influence keep them apart? And can Hope and Steffy truly find peace as they prepare for the unthinkable? Keep watching The Bold and the Beautiful for all the twists ahead.