The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Ridge Convince Taylor to Seek a Second Opinion?

In Wednesday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) will reconsider her stance after seeing the depth of Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) emotions. With Ridge unable to accept Taylor’s diagnosis, he’s determined to explore every option to save her, including seeking a second medical opinion.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Despite Taylor’s reluctance, Ridge refuses to sit idly by and watch her deteriorate. Although Taylor doubts another doctor will offer anything new, Ridge remains hopeful. He's received a list of top cardiologists from Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda), with Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) among them. Longtime B&B fans will recognize Dr. Grace as the mother of Paris and Zoe Buckingham and as Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) former cardiologist.

Ridge insists that Taylor sees Dr. Grace immediately, labeling the situation an emergency. Dr. Buckingham, who’s able to fit Taylor into her schedule, will conduct a series of tests to assess the seriousness of Taylor’s condition. As Taylor anxiously awaits the results, Ridge stands by her side, hoping for a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) is reconsidering his future. After Katie Logan (Heather Tom) pitches an internship at Forrester Creations, Will is warming up to the idea, despite his initial hesitation. He knows how much this opportunity means to Katie and decides to pursue it, leading to an upcoming pitch of his own to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about why Forrester Creations is where he belongs.

Advertisement

As Ridge continues to fight for Taylor’s health, the results of her tests could change everything. At the same time, Will takes his first steps toward shaping his future, potentially bringing a new generation into the Forrester fold. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to see how these emotional storylines unfold.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Liam seek forgiveness from Hope after Steffy's guidance?