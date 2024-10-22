The Brutalist TRAILER: What Happens When Adrian Brody's Laszlo Toth And Felicity Jones' Erzsebet Flee Post-War Europe In 1947?

The trailer of the highly anticipated historical drama The Brutalist is out. The picturesque and aesthetically pleasing clip showed glimpses of the star-studded cast, including Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, Emma Laird, Vanessa Kirby, Stacy Martin, and many others. The film has maintained its hype since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which earned Brady Corbet the coveted Silver Lion for Best Director.

The movie, set in the new era of post-World War II, tells the story of László Toth (Brody), a Hungarian architect who flew to America in pursuit of the American Dream but had a reality check when he arrived. The story revolves around his career, relationships, and social-political position amid the extreme challenges he faced in the country.

“When visionary architect László Toth and his wife Erzsébet flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern America, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious and wealthy client,” says the official synopsis.

The name of the decade-spanning drama is based on the architectural structure ‘Brutalism,’ known for its stark and blockish concrete structures, which might have a metaphoric context in regard to the blockages László Toth faced in his life. The run-time of the film is a whopping three hours and 35 minutes long but there’s been no criticism for it.

Advertisement

The Brutalist, which has received a 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, is director Corbet’s third film after 2015’s The Childhood of a Leader and 2018’s Vox Lux. In an interview with Variety, Corbet spoke about his highly anticipated film. “We cut every corner we could to make sure that every single cent was onscreen,” he said.

“It was a Herculean effort, and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone, because it was just years and years of essentially working for free,” the director added. The critics' review since the film’s premiere at TIFF has been positive. According to Collider's Ross Bonaime, the film plays with similar themes and tones but Corbet’s vision pushed into being something “wholly original and unique”

A24’s The Brutalist will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024.